Google to launch 1st screenless Fitbit Air in India October
Google is bringing its first screenless fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, to India this October.
Revealed earlier this year and mentioned during the Pixel 11 launch event in India, it's all about tracking your health without a screen, so you can focus on moving instead of checking stats.
Amazon India listings had already hinted at its arrival.
Fitbit Air syncs with Google Health
Fitbit Air weighs just 12gm and tracks heart rate, sleep stages, heart rate variability (HRV), and over 140 activities like running or cycling.
It also offers weekly cardio load, readiness scores, distance tracking, and Smart Wake alarms for better sleep.
The device syncs with Google's new Health app (which will replace the old Fitbit app), includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium for adaptive workouts and personalized insights.
Thanks to improved machine learning models, tracking accuracy is up by 15% compared with previous Fitbits.