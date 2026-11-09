Google to launch 2 TPUs next year amid NVIDIA probe
Google is set to launch two new AI chips, called tensor processing units (TPUs), next year, one aimed at confidential computing for customers handling sensitive information and the other at handling big data tasks like coding and drug discovery.
This move comes just as NVIDIA faces an investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence, putting even more pressure on the current chip leader.
Bloomberg forecasts TPUs $135B by 2028
Google's TPUs are expected to cost about 30% less than NVIDIA's GPUs, which could really change the game for buyers.
Bloomberg Intelligence predicts TPU sales, including related hardware and software, could exceed $135 billion by 2028, up from an estimated $12 billion this year.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA recently lost more than $250 billion in market value on Monday due to the investigation, while Google shares climbed, highlighting how fierce this chip rivalry is getting.