Google to launch Berlin AI hub as Germany pushes tech Technology Mar 05, 2026

Google will open its new AI development center right in the heart of Berlin on March 5, 2026.

The space isn't just for Google's own projects—it's designed to bring together startups, researchers, and cloud tech teams, all working on the next wave of artificial intelligence.

This move lines up with Germany's push to get more serious about homegrown tech.