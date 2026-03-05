Google to launch Berlin AI hub as Germany pushes tech
Google will open its new AI development center right in the heart of Berlin on March 5, 2026.
The space isn't just for Google's own projects—it's designed to bring together startups, researchers, and cloud tech teams, all working on the next wave of artificial intelligence.
This move lines up with Germany's push to get more serious about homegrown tech.
Berlin hub part of Google's €5.5 billion investment plan
This Berlin hub is part of Google's multi-year €5.5 billion investment plan, which also includes new data centers and expanded campuses across Germany.
The hope? To boost the local economy by €1 billion a year and create around 9,000 jobs annually.
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called these efforts "future-proof" for both AI growth and climate goals.
Germany aims to reduce reliance on US tech giants
Germany is making this big play as it tries to rely less on US tech giants.
There's been real debate over Europe's digital sovereignty—especially since German and French leaders have pushed for stronger homegrown innovation after years of falling behind US investments in AI.