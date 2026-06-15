Google to launch thinnest Fitbit Air screenless tracker in India

Heart rate, SpO2 and $99.99 $129.99

Fitbit Air packs sensors for heart rate, a-fib alerts, SpO2, sleep stages, and heart rate variability—all while lasting up to a week on one charge.

It works with both Android and iOS devices and lets you swap out bands for different looks (including a Stephen Curry Special Edition).

In the US it's priced at $99.99 for the standard version or $129.99 for the Curry collab.