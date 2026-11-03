Google to let schools disable K-12 AI, risking search access
Google just announced that starting next year, schools can choose to disable AI tools for their K-12 students.
This move comes after lots of conversations with teachers and policymakers about how AI should fit into classrooms.
One big thing to note: turning off AI could mean losing access to Google Search itself, since it is powered by AI.
Google's Chris Phillips warns search loss
Chris Phillips, who leads education at Google, pointed out that if schools block AI, students will not have access to Google Search.
To help everyone adjust, Google says it will share more guidance soon.
Google introduces guided learning feature
Alongside this news, Google introduced Guided Learning, an AI-powered feature designed to help users build a deep understanding instead of just getting answers.
It is part of its effort to bring tech into classrooms while providing school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit.