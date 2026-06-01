Tokyo to get Google's 1st physical store outside US
What's the story
Google has announced its plan to open the first-ever physical store outside the US, in Tokyo, Japan. The new outlet will be located in the Omotesando district and is set to open this summer. This will be Google's 11th addition to its chain of physical stores, after years of successful expansion in the hardware market.
Market focus
Japan has become a key market for Google
Japan has emerged as one of Google's key markets over the last few years, especially for its Pixel range. Despite a relatively small global market share, these devices have performed exceptionally well in the country. The new store will be located on the first floor of Omokado Tokyu Plaza, a high-end fashion mall in Omotesando district.
Design
A look at the store mockup
The mockup for the new store shows a mix of modern Google Store elements with traditional Japanese design. The storefront features a version of Shinjuku's famous 3D cat billboard, but instead of a cat, it has "Coming soon" as a placeholder. Other signature design elements include a wooden baton framing as part of the store front.
Store offerings
It will offer workshops for existing Pixel owners
The new store will showcase a wide range of Pixel devices, support and service options, and exclusive merchandise. It also plans to offer workshops for existing Pixel and Fitbit owners. Customers will be able to collect their orders from the Google Store Japan website once the physical store opens later this year.