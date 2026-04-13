Google to pay $135 million in US Android data settlement
If you've used mobile data on an Android phone in the US since late 2017, you might get a small payout from Google's new $135 million settlement.
The case said Android phones sent data without asking, which could eat into your paid plans.
Google still says it did nothing wrong, but agreed to settle.
How to claim settlement payouts online
Anyone who used the internet on an Android device with a cellular plan since November 12, 2017 may be eligible (except those in the Csupo v. Google LLC case).
Payouts range from about $1 to $1.50 per person, up to $100 maximum.
To claim, go to FederalCellularClassAction.com and pick how you want your money: think Zelle, PayPal, or Venmo.
You have until May 29, 2026 if you want to opt out and keep your right to sue separately.
The final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026.
Google emphasizes transparency, Jose Castaneda says
Google says it's committed to being transparent about how it handles user data.
As spokesperson Jose Castaneda said: "We're providing additional disclosures to give people more information about how our services work."