Google to pay $135 million in US Android data settlement

How to claim settlement payouts online

Anyone who used the internet on an Android device with a cellular plan since November 12, 2017 may be eligible (except those in the Csupo v. Google LLC case).

Payouts range from about $1 to $1.50 per person, up to $100 maximum.

To claim, go to FederalCellularClassAction.com and pick how you want your money: think Zelle, PayPal, or Venmo.

You have until May 29, 2026 if you want to opt out and keep your right to sue separately.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026.