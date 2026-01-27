Google to pay $68 million over claims it secretly recorded conversations
Google is shelling out $68 million to settle a lawsuit that accused its Assistant devices of secretly recording people's private chats—even when no one said "Hey Google."
Since 2016, users in the US reported that their devices picked up sensitive conversations about money, jobs, and personal stuff, all without their okay.
The settlement covers people who bought Google devices or were subjected to "false accepts" since May 18, 2016.
What happens next—and can you get paid?
The deal still needs a judge's sign-off. While Google says it did nothing wrong, it's paying up to dodge a drawn-out court battle.
If you're eligible, you can claim for up to three devices—how much you get depends on how many people apply.
Lawyers are asking for about $22.7 million from the settlement fund in fees.
For context: Apple settled a similar Siri lawsuit in December 2024 for $95 million, with payouts between $8 and $40 per person.