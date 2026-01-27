Google to pay $68 million over claims it secretly recorded conversations

What happens next—and can you get paid?

The deal still needs a judge's sign-off. While Google says it did nothing wrong, it's paying up to dodge a drawn-out court battle.

If you're eligible, you can claim for up to three devices—how much you get depends on how many people apply.

Lawyers are asking for about $22.7 million from the settlement fund in fees.

For context: Apple settled a similar Siri lawsuit in December 2024 for $95 million, with payouts between $8 and $40 per person.