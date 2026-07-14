Google to reveal Pixel Watch 5 on August 12
Technology
Google's Pixel Watch 5 is being revealed on August 12, and it's coming in four sleek finishes: Dark Anthracite (black), Natural Silver, Warm Gold, and Pyrite.
Each color has its own matching band (think black, light blue, coral, or green) so you can mix things up to fit your style.
The watch sticks with the familiar round face and domed display that fans know from earlier models.
Pixel Watch 5 prices expected higher
All four colors will be available for the 41mm size, but if you're eyeing the bigger 45mm version, Warm Gold won't be an option.
Prices are expected to go up a bit this year: the smaller model may jump from $349 to $399, while the larger one could land at $429.