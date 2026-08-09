Google Photos backup via Drive for desktop app ending tomorrow
What's the story
Google is discontinuing the ability to back up photos and videos via its Drive for desktop app. The change will take effect on August 10, 2026. However, don't worry! This doesn't mean Google Photos is going away or that your already backed-up images will be deleted. The company is simply changing how desktop users can back up their media files to its cloud storage service.
Backup transition
What's changing for users
The existing process of backing up photos and videos from selected folders on a computer to Google Photos via Drive for desktop will be discontinued.
Google has already stopped users from creating new backup folders for Google Photos through the Drive desktop app, although existing folders have continued to sync during this transition period.
User action
Back up photos and videos directly to Google Photos
If you use Drive for desktop to back up folders to Google Photos, Google is advising you to shift that process directly onto the platform.
You can do this by visiting the Google Photos website or using its web app and selecting the folders you want backed up.
Once done, make sure all files appear correctly in your account after completing this new backup process.
User impact
Who will be affected by this change?
The change will mostly affect those who use Drive for desktop to upload photos and videos from computer folders to Google Photos.
However, if you only use Google Photos for backing up pictures directly from your smartphone or don't use this feature at all, you won't be affected by this update.
Strategic shift
Why is Google making this change?
Google is moving photo backups away from Drive for desktop and toward a dedicated Google Photos experience.
This strategic shift separates the two services instead of keeping photo backup functionality inside Drive for desktop.
While casual users may not notice much difference, those with large libraries or photographers who regularly move photos from their computers may find this new process less convenient than before.