Google Translate now does real-time voice chats in 70+ languages
Google Translate just got a big upgrade: you can now have real-time conversations with people in over 70 languages, and the app will handle both audio and on-screen translations as you talk.
Powered by Gemini AI, this feature is live on Android in the US India, and Mexico, and it's built to work smoothly even if there's background noise or interruptions—think busy airports or noisy cafes.
Smarter translations plus language learning perks
Gemini doesn't just translate words—it matches tone and keeps things sounding natural.
You'll also find new language learning tools like interactive drills, adaptive feedback, and streaks to help you stay motivated.
Popular pairs like English-Spanish or English-French are supported too.
Everything's free for now, with iOS support and more countries coming by 2026.