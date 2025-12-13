Google Translate now does real-time voice chats in 70+ languages Technology Dec 13, 2025

Google Translate just got a big upgrade: you can now have real-time conversations with people in over 70 languages, and the app will handle both audio and on-screen translations as you talk.

Powered by Gemini AI, this feature is live on Android in the US India, and Mexico, and it's built to work smoothly even if there's background noise or interruptions—think busy airports or noisy cafes.