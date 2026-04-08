Google Trends adds Gemini side panel for instant topic comparisons
Technology
Google Trends has had a big refresh: now with Gemini built in.
When you search for something (say, dog breeds), a new side panel instantly suggests up to eight related topics like "golden retriever" or "beagle," letting you compare them all on one easy-to-read graph.
Gemini offers color-coded visuals and prompts
Gemini makes finding trends way simpler, with clearer visuals and color-coded comparisons that help patterns pop out fast.
Plus, handy prompts nudge you toward deeper searches without extra typing, so you can move from quick curiosity to deeper insight in fewer steps.