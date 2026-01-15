Google Trends just got a Gemini AI upgrade
Google Trends is rolling out a big update starting today, powered by Gemini AI.
Now, tracking what people are searching for—across different regions and topics—is way easier and less manual.
It's especially handy if you're into content creation, research, or just like spotting what's trending.
What's new?
The updated Explore page brings in a side panel that uses Gemini to suggest up to eight related search terms for instant comparison.
You also get handy prompts and a "Suggest search terms" button to help you dig deeper.
Each term gets its own color and icon, making it simple to spot trends at a glance—and you can now see twice as many rising searches on the timeline.
Why it matters
No more juggling endless tabs or typing in the same stuff over and over. The new setup does the heavy lifting, surfacing related searches and comparisons automatically.
If you want quick insights or need to keep up with what's hot online, this update makes Google Trends much faster (and honestly, more fun) to use.