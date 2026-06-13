Google trials DeepMind's TacticAI with Palmeiras to predict 8-second plays
Technology
Google is working with Brazilian soccer club Palmeiras to try out TacticAI, a smart system from Google DeepMind that predicts what will happen on the field up to eight seconds ahead.
By analyzing how players move and pass, TacticAI maps out the game like a network, spotting patterns and possible plays before they happen.
TacticAI trained on thousands of matches
TacticAI has already learned from thousands of previous match situations and is being used to break down tricky moments like corner kicks.
It's not here to replace coaches or analysts, just to give them extra insights based on data.
Testing it live with Palmeiras lets researchers experiment with the system using an actual football setup.