Google triples Gemini usage limits for Antigravity after user backlash

Google has announced a major update for its Gemini AI models, increasing the usage limits specifically for the AI-powered coding tool Antigravity twice in a week. The move comes after user complaints about the new compute-based limits introduced at this year's Google I/O event. The company has responded to these concerns by tripling the rate limits and resetting weekly quotas for all users of its AI-powered coding tool, Antigravity.

Rapid adjustment User complaints prompt Google to address Antigravity limits The new limits were introduced earlier this week, but users quickly hit their caps within hours of using Antigravity. Some even reported reaching the limits within an hour of starting work in Antigravity, a stark contrast to the previous experience. In response to this user frustration, Google swiftly tripled the Gemini model rate limits for Antigravity and reset weekly quotas for all users.

Quota increase Second quota reset and tripling of limits in a week Just a few days after the first adjustment, Google has again tripled the usage limits for Gemini models in Antigravity. This time, the change is specifically for the weekly quota. Varun Mohan, a Director at DeepMind working on Antigravity, acknowledged that users could reach their weekly caps "after a couple work sessions." He also confirmed that Google has reset quotas for all paid plans for the second time this week.

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