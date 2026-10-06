Google TV adds Gemini AI for visual-search, sports-updates, voice-control
Technology
Google TV is getting a major boost thanks to Gemini AI.
Now, you'll see smarter visual search results and get real-time sports updates right on your screen.
You can even tweak settings with simple voice commands; just say things like "the screen is too dim" and watch it adjust.
Google TV 'Deep dives' photos upgrades
The new "Deep dives" feature gives you easy-to-understand answers (with visuals!) for stuff like the Northern Lights.
Google Photos on your TV also gets an upgrade: searching your library is smoother, and you can remix photos or make cinematic slideshows right from the couch.
Plus, with new content creation tools rolling out first on the latest TCL TV models, you'll soon be able to create or remix images directly on your big screen, with no extra devices needed.