Google TV adds Gemini AI for visual-search, sports-updates, voice-control

The new "Deep dives" feature gives you easy-to-understand answers (with visuals!) for stuff like the Northern Lights.

Google Photos on your TV also gets an upgrade: searching your library is smoother, and you can remix photos or make cinematic slideshows right from the couch.

Plus, with new content creation tools rolling out first on the latest TCL TV models, you'll soon be able to create or remix images directly on your big screen, with no extra devices needed.