Google TV adds Gemini voice controls for picture and audio

US TCL models get exclusive access

Right now, this feature is only available for US users with certain TCL models from 2025 and 2026 (QM9K, QM7L, and X11L) running Android 14 or later.

It's exclusive to TCL for at least 60 days, and other brands may not have to wait that long.

If you're looking for quick customization, like movie night settings, you can just ask Gemini and skip manual setup.