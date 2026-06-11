Google TV adds Gemini voice controls for picture and audio
Technology
Google TV just dropped a handy update: you can now control your TV's brightness, contrast, sound, and picture modes using simple voice commands like "Set picture mode to Sport" or "Increase the bass."
This Gemini-powered feature also helps troubleshoot issues, so if your screen looks off or audio isn't clear, you can fix it without digging through menus.
US TCL models get exclusive access
Right now, this feature is only available for US users with certain TCL models from 2025 and 2026 (QM9K, QM7L, and X11L) running Android 14 or later.
It's exclusive to TCL for at least 60 days, and other brands may not have to wait that long.
If you're looking for quick customization, like movie night settings, you can just ask Gemini and skip manual setup.