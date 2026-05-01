Google TV adds pointer support, redesigns home screen and apps
Google TV is getting a cool upgrade: soon you'll be able to control your screen with motion-pointer remotes, kind of like the old Wii controllers.
Just point at your TV and move a circular cursor around: no more endless button-clicking.
Google is also redesigning the home screen and apps to make everything feel smoother and easier to use.
Google Play metadata and developer testing
The update adds handy new features like hover effects (so you know what you're pointing at), scrollable containers for swipe gestures, and more flexible ways to click.
Developers are being encouraged to test their apps with mouse input and metadata can be added to indicate pointer-input support to Google Play.
All this means using pointer remotes on Google TV will soon feel way more seamless and intuitive.