Google TV gets Gemini AI integration for better content discovery

Google has announced the integration of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) into Google TV . The move is aimed at simplifying content discovery and information access on large screens. The update comes with three major features: richer visual responses, deep dives, and sports briefs. These enhancements will reduce the need to switch between TV and smartphones for information searches.

Feature details Gemini now answers queries with videos, images, and text The Gemini integration on Google TV will now offer answers in a variety of formats, including videos, images, and text. For instance, if you ask for sports scores, you'll get live scorecards and streaming options. Similarly, recipe queries can lead to step-by-step video tutorials. This feature is designed to make interactions more intuitive by presenting content in a way that matches the query rather than simple text replies.

Educational tool 'Deep dives' feature for more in-depth exploration Along with visual responses, Google is also introducing a "deep dives" feature. This will let users explore topics in a more structured way with narrated, visual explainers on subjects like health, technology, and general knowledge. Users can directly interact with these experiences on their TV through guided prompts and follow-up questions. The feature aims to make screen time more interactive and educational for families using shared screens.

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Sports feature Stay updated with narrated sports briefs Google has also introduced "sports briefs" with the Gemini integration. This feature gives short, narrated summaries of ongoing and recent matches from leagues like the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more. Instead of scrolling through apps or checking scores on a phone, users can view quick highlights and updates directly on their TV. The feature is aimed at those who want to stay updated without watching full matches.

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