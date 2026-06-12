Google TV launches dedicated World Cup hub with live matches
Technology
Google TV just rolled out a dedicated World Cup update, running from June 11 to July 19, so you can catch live and upcoming matches, schedule, highlight, and postgame moment all in one spot.
It pulls together content from Fox One, Tubi, and YouTube.
No more hunting around for what's happening.
Google TV sports page shows schedules
The new Sports page keeps things simple: live matches let you jump directly into currently airing games, "Upcoming Games" shows dates and kickoff times at a glance, and YouTube has highlight reels if you miss anything.
Plus, there is expert commentary and team breakdowns after each game.
You can get to the Sports page through multiple spots on Google TV for quick access throughout the tournament.