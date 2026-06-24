Google TV streamer update adds Gemini speaker support, Thread 1.4
Technology
Following the rollout two weeks ago, Google has shared what's new in the latest Google TV Streamer update today (June 23, 2026), introducing support for the new Gemini speakers and boosting security with the latest patch.
Now you can share Thread credentials using a QR code in Settings, and the device gets upgraded to Thread 1.4.
Bug fixes and $25 Amazon discount
This update also tackles annoying bugs and makes everything run better overall.
If you want to try it out, just head to Settings > System > About > System update on your device.
Plus, with Prime Day coming up, the Google TV Streamer is $25 off on Amazon, so it's a good time to grab one or upgrade if you've been thinking about it.