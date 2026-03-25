Google TV's Gemini gets live sports scorecards, expands to new markets
Technology
Google is giving Google TV's Gemini a big upgrade, making your viewing experience more interactive and fun.
The highlight: live sports scorecards that show real-time updates right on your screen, no need to pause or switch apps.
This feature is live in Canada and the US while Google is expanding the Gemini assistant on Google TV to Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
Gemini now offers quick deep dives into topics like health
Gemini now offers quick deep dives in the US into topics like health and tech through narrated visuals on its tab.
Sports fans in the US get even more news briefs, including updates from leagues like the NBA and NHL.
All these changes are part of Google's push to make TV watching less passive and way more engaging with interactive images, videos, and text.