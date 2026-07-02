Google, UC San Diego repurpose old phones into AI servers Technology Jul 02, 2026

Google and UC San Diego are giving old phones a second life by turning their processors into mini AI servers.

Instead of letting unused devices gather dust or add to e-waste, they're pulling out the motherboards, ditching the screens and batteries, and using them to power new AI projects.

It's a creative way to keep up with growing tech demands while being kinder to the planet.