Google, UNICEF launch global initiative to promote AI in education

Instead of just running small pilot programs, GAILA is pushing for real standards that make AI education work in low- and middle-income countries and other resource-constrained settings. Over 40 organizations have already promised to help by investing in public resources, making sure AI models work well for these countries, keeping things safe and ethical, and making tools affordable.

Setting benchmarks for success

In 2026, GAILA will co-develop a Compact with more specific, measurable, and time-bound commitments—think benchmarks for learning results and strong privacy rules that work across different countries.

They're designing everything with real-world challenges in mind: spotty internet, limited budgets, lots of languages.

The big idea is to use AI as a boost for education—not something that leaves anyone behind.