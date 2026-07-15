Google unveils 3 Gemini-powered AI features for Gmail users
Google just dropped three fresh AI features for Gmail, all powered by Gemini.
There's Help me write (for super-fast email drafting with prompts), AI Inbox (which gives you quick summaries of unread emails so your inbox feels less overwhelming), and AI Overview (which answers questions about your emails and sums up long conversations).
Basically, Gmail is getting a lot more helpful.
Google begins rollout with Workspace users
Right now, these tools are rolling out to Google AI Pro subscribers, Ultra subscribers, and Workspace users.
The rollout will happen in stages over the next few weeks and months, starting with Workspace accounts and eligible Gemini users.
Google is expected to share a broader rollout timeline as more AI capabilities become available.
More smart features are on the way to make handling email even easier.