Google unveils 5-point plan cutting AI data centers' water use

By 2030, Google wants to put back more water than its data centers take out, using better efficiency and less waste.

They're investing big in local water infrastructure, so nearby communities don't lose out.

In places where water is scarce, Google will switch to air cooling or recycled water instead of tapping into freshwater supplies.

Plus, they're promising to be more open about their water usage and expand the use of reclaimed solutions like treated wastewater, aiming for growth that doesn't come at the planet's expense.