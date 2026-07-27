Google unveils 5-point plan cutting AI data centers' water use
Google just dropped a five-point strategy to make its AI data centers more eco-friendly.
With people worried about how much water these centers use, especially as climate change gets worse, Google says it's serious about shrinking its environmental footprint.
Google pledges net positive water 2030
By 2030, Google wants to put back more water than its data centers take out, using better efficiency and less waste.
They're investing big in local water infrastructure, so nearby communities don't lose out.
In places where water is scarce, Google will switch to air cooling or recycled water instead of tapping into freshwater supplies.
Plus, they're promising to be more open about their water usage and expand the use of reclaimed solutions like treated wastewater, aiming for growth that doesn't come at the planet's expense.