Google unveils Pixel 10a: Here's everything you need to know
What's the story
Google has officially unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 10a. The tech giant announced the device through a short teaser, revealing that preorders will start on February 18, 2026. The launch comes earlier than last year's Pixel 9a which was launched in March. The teaser video gave a first look at the blue-colored Pixel 10a and asked interested customers to sign up for an "exclusive offer" for the new device.
Design details
Design and color options
The Pixel 10a sports a design similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. The device doesn't have a prominent camera bump, making it look seamless when placed on a flat surface. Although the design is similar, there are rumors of possible hardware changes that Google has yet to confirm. The company has also confirmed four color options for buyers: Obsidian (black), Fog (white), Berry (reddish hue), and Lavender (purple).
Tech specs
Tensor G4 chip and camera upgrades
The Pixel 10a will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor, the same chip as the Pixel 9a. However, it could be a "boosted" version for better performance. The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a massive 5,100mAh battery with 23W charging support, and storage options of up to 256GB. The camera setup includes a main sensor with a resolution of up to 48MP and an ultrawide shooter with up to 13MP resolution.
Software support
What about software enhancements?
On the software front, the Pixel 10a is likely to offer wider support for Quick Share, Android's version of Apple's AirDrop. Google's VP of Engineering for Android, Eric Kay, had recently said they are expanding Quick Share to more devices in 2026. The early launch and competitive pricing strategy could give Google's A series an edge over Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series in the market.