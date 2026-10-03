Google unveils Agentic SecOps AI defense at Cloud Next 2026
Technology
Google introduced Agentic SecOps, a new agentic defense portfolio powered by AI, at its Google Cloud Next 2026 event.
It's designed to spot and stop digital attacks faster by combining smart threat detection with proactive defense, all to keep up with the rise in AI-driven hacks.
Alphabet integrates Wiz after $32B acquisition
After buying Wiz for $32 billion, Google's parent Alphabet has leveled up its security tools even more.
With Wiz's tech now part of the mix, big names like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte are already seeing fewer security issues and faster response times.
Bottom line: Google's aiming to make online spaces safer in real time as cyber threats keep evolving.