Google unveils AI-agent cybersecurity initiative at Cloud Next event
Technology
Google is going all-in on cybersecurity, announcing a massive AI-powered initiative at its Cloud Next event.
The goal? To fight off today's fast-changing cyber threats using smart AI agents that can spot and stop attacks almost instantly.
Alphabet buys Wiz, Gemini powers SecOps
A highlight here is Alphabet's recent buyout of Wiz, a company that's great at finding weak spots in cloud software. Their new Agentic SecOps platform uses Gemini AI for threat detection.
Red, Blue, and Green Agents are deployed by Wiz, basically digital security teams handling everything from testing to repairs.
Big names like Colgate-Palmolive and Shell are already seeing the benefits.