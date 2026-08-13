Google unveils ASL sign-language-to-text for Pixel 11 on August 12

Translating sign language isn't simple, since it relies on unique grammar and facial expressions.

Google's SL2T model uses an on-device system that reads your gestures and converts them into geometric landmark coordinates, while keeping your privacy intact by deleting video input right after processing.

It was trained with more than 100,000 hours of data from more than 50 sign languages, so it's accurate and adapts to different signing styles.

Google says this is its most advanced tool yet for real-world sign-language translation.