Google unveils ASL sign-language-to-text for Pixel 11 on August 12
Google just dropped a cool new sign-language-to-text (SL2T) AI at its big event on August 12, 2026.
If you've got a Pixel 11, you can use Gboard or Live Transcribe to turn American Sign Language (ASL) gestures into written English (no typing needed).
The phone's camera does the heavy lifting, making communication way easier for hearing impaired users.
SL2T runs on device, deletes video
Translating sign language isn't simple, since it relies on unique grammar and facial expressions.
Google's SL2T model uses an on-device system that reads your gestures and converts them into geometric landmark coordinates, while keeping your privacy intact by deleting video input right after processing.
It was trained with more than 100,000 hours of data from more than 50 sign languages, so it's accurate and adapts to different signing styles.
Google says this is its most advanced tool yet for real-world sign-language translation.