Google unveils conversational AI tools for Search and YouTube ads

Google's Gemini cuts ad irrelevance 40%

After a year of testing in the US. Google found that AI-driven ads earn about as much as old-school ones but are 40% less likely to be irrelevant, thanks to the Gemini platform.

For India, there are cool new features: Business Agent for Leads, available in beta in India, lets users interact with businesses directly through ads in real time, while YouTube BrandStack makes campaign planning way easier.

Roma Datta Chobey from Google India says this matters because, according to a survey, 86% of surveyed online Indians turn to Google Search and YouTube.