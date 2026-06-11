Google's latest AI model creates text like an image generator

Innovative technique

How DiffusionGemma works

Unlike most AI models that are autoregressive and generate text one token at a time, DiffusionGemma uses an image generation-like approach. It starts with static and denoises it to create the desired content. The model runs over a field of placeholder tokens multiple times to generate likely tokens, which are then used to improve estimation of others. Finally, it finalizes its token outputs in one large block—the "denoised" text canvas.