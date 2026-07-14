Google unveils free AI research foundations course and ATL Saathi
Google just announced fresh moves to level up India's AI game at its I/O Connect India 2026 event.
The new AI Research Foundations curriculum is a free, certified 56-hour course teaching folks how to build Large Language Models and do real research.
Plus, ATL Saathi (an AI-powered platform) will help teachers bring hands-on experiments into classrooms, starting with 100 schools this year and aiming for 10,000 soon.
AIIMS Delhi uses Google AI tools
Google's AI tools are being used by researchers at AIIMS Delhi to develop new India-specific models that have the potential to help diagnose leprosy and improve reproductive health.
On the tech side, Flipkart is among the trusted government and enterprise testers for the new Sec-Gemini v3 cybersecurity agent, while CAPSEM is an open-sourced secure runtime environment to help startups build securely.
Gemini Live now supports 25 Indian languages, while partnerships with IITs focus on keeping AI safe and secure for everyone.