Google unveils free AI research foundations course and ATL Saathi

Google's AI tools are being used by researchers at AIIMS Delhi to develop new India-specific models that have the potential to help diagnose leprosy and improve reproductive health.

On the tech side, Flipkart is among the trusted government and enterprise testers for the new Sec-Gemini v3 cybersecurity agent, while CAPSEM is an open-sourced secure runtime environment to help startups build securely.

Gemini Live now supports 25 Indian languages, while partnerships with IITs focus on keeping AI safe and secure for everyone.