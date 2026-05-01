Google unveils Gemini $100 Ultra and original $200 Ultra plan

Google switches Gemini to compute limits

All Gemini plans — Plus, Pro, and Ultra — are getting cool upgrades like Gemini Omni for video creation and global access to Gemini 3.5 Flash for coding tasks.

US users on Plus and Pro can now use Gmail's AI inbox and Daily Brief summaries; some Pro users also score YouTube Premium Lite.

Google is switching to compute-based usage limits, so your plan adapts based on what you're actually doing instead of fixed quotas, making things more flexible for everyone.