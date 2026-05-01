Google unveils Gemini $100 Ultra and original $200 Ultra plan
Google just rolled out big updates to its Gemini AI plans at I/O 2026.
There's a new $100-a-month Ultra plan that gives you way more usage, priority access to Google Antigravity, faster code debugging with Gemini 3.5 Flash, 20TB cloud storage, and YouTube Premium.
The original Ultra plan is now cheaper at $200-a-month but keeps its advanced perks.
Google switches Gemini to compute limits
All Gemini plans — Plus, Pro, and Ultra — are getting cool upgrades like Gemini Omni for video creation and global access to Gemini 3.5 Flash for coding tasks.
US users on Plus and Pro can now use Gmail's AI inbox and Daily Brief summaries; some Pro users also score YouTube Premium Lite.
Google is switching to compute-based usage limits, so your plan adapts based on what you're actually doing instead of fixed quotas, making things more flexible for everyone.