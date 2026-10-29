Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon AI to strengthen cybersecurity defenses
Google has announced Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest AI model, hot on the heels of Gemini 4 Argon. This new version focuses on better cybersecurity and can handle longer, more complex tasks.
As Google's Koray Kavukcuoglu puts it, "Building on Gemini 4 Argon, which was launched two weeks ago, Carbon illustrates the pace at which we're pushing the frontier forward. Our researchers and models are working hand in hand to advance capabilities faster, while strengthening our safeguards in tandem," said Koray Kavukcuoglu, senior vice president, Google DeepMind and chief AI architect, Google.
The model will soon roll out to developers, businesses, and regular users.
Gemini 4 Carbon initial expert access
First up, Gemini 4 Carbon will be available to a select group of cybersecurity experts, with access for additional trusted partners gradually phased in through Google's Fairwind Program (with partners like Accenture and CrowdStrike).
Performance-wise, it's already topping benchmarks, scoring 71% on CWE-bench and an impressive 96.2% on GraphWalks.
It also cuts unsupported claims by half compared to Argon, making it stronger for tough engineering problems and teamwork.