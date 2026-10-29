Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon and Genie 4 AI models

Gemini 4 Carbon is all about security: it can spot and fix code issues. It's being introduced to a group of cyber defenders as part of Google's Fairwind program, in a US government-organized voluntary pre-release testing program, with wider access scheduled for a later date.

Meanwhile, Genie 4 lets users build interactive virtual spaces for gaming, learning, or even movie planning. It's still experimental (and a bit glitchy on long sessions), but you can join the wait list if you're curious.

If you have Google AI Ultra, API access is available via the API and Google AI Studio through Project Genie and selected partners.