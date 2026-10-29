Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon as its top AI model

Gemini 4 Carbon is first rolling out to select cybersecurity firms and is much better at generating secure code than Google's previous models. Wider access will come later through the Fairwind Program.

Meanwhile, both OpenAI and Anthropic have announced a policy of conducting frontier-model training without internet access until improvements in security and monitoring justify broader access.

Google says Gemini 4 Carbon sets new standards for spotting vulnerabilities and blocking threats, so much so that even Elon Musk called it "Impressive."