Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon to tackle security and coding
Technology
Google just introduced Gemini 4 Carbon, a fresh AI model built to spot security threats and handle tricky coding jobs. This comes just two weeks after Gemini 4 Argon launched.
CEO Sundar Pichai says Gemini 4 Carbon outperforms OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic's Opus 5.5 in key tests.
Gemini 4 Carbon 88.2% SEC-bench Pro
Gemini 4 Carbon scored an impressive 88.2% on the SEC-bench Pro test, higher than its main competitors, and also did great on other coding challenges like SWE-sweep and Terminal-Bench 4.0 (AA).
Google is first rolling it out to trusted cybersecurity pros, then expanding access through its Fairwind Program, showing it is serious about safe AI progress in security.