Google unveils Gemini AI automation and widgets for Android

Google Gemini improves Gboard voice transcription

Gemini will be able to handle things like copying grocery lists from notes straight into shopping carts; just press the power button and say what you need.

It also brings smarter voice transcription to Gboard (thanks to Rambler), so your tone stays natural, but those "umms" disappear.

The new features roll out first on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, with more Android devices getting them later this year.