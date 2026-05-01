Google unveils Gemini AI automation and widgets for Android
At its latest I/O event, Google showed off some big upgrades to Gemini AI on Android.
Soon, you can automate tasks across apps, browse and summarize web pages, fill out forms automatically with Personal Intelligence, and even build your own widgets just by describing what you want.
These updates are all about making your phone feel more personal and less of a hassle.
Google Gemini improves Gboard voice transcription
Gemini will be able to handle things like copying grocery lists from notes straight into shopping carts; just press the power button and say what you need.
It also brings smarter voice transcription to Gboard (thanks to Rambler), so your tone stays natural, but those "umms" disappear.
The new features roll out first on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, with more Android devices getting them later this year.