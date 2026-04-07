Google unveils Gemini and Shopping Graph AI features in India
Google just rolled out fresh AI-powered shopping features in India, all built on its Gemini models and Shopping Graph.
The goal: to make finding and buying stuff online faster, smarter, and way more personal, whether you're searching, chatting with the Gemini app, or using Circle to Search.
Gemini chat compares products and prices
Now you can chat with the Gemini app to discover products, compare options, and check prices from tons of sources—all thanks to Google's Shopping Graph tracking over 50 billion listings.
The updated Search also brings a conversational mode with product images, price info, and reviews in both English and Hindi.
Plus, if you spot something cool in a photo (like on Pixel 10), Circle to Search lets you identify items and view similar products or alternatives straight from images, making impulse finds just a tap away.