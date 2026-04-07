Google unveils Gemini and Shopping Graph AI features in India

Gemini chat compares products and prices

Now you can chat with the Gemini app to discover products, compare options, and check prices from tons of sources—all thanks to Google's Shopping Graph tracking over 50 billion listings.

The updated Search also brings a conversational mode with product images, price info, and reviews in both English and Hindi.

Plus, if you spot something cool in a photo (like on Pixel 10), Circle to Search lets you identify items and view similar products or alternatives straight from images, making impulse finds just a tap away.