Google unveils Gemini, Ask Play and Play Shorts at I/O
Technology
Google just dropped some fresh AI features for Google Play at its I/O event today.
Gemini will soon be helping you find apps faster, Ask Play lets you search with natural conversation, and the new Play Shorts gives quick video previews of apps, all designed to make browsing smoother and more fun.
Gemini powers app recommendations, developer tools
Gemini will soon recommend apps based on more than 450,000 movies, shows, and sports streams, so finding something relevant should be way easier.
Developers also get new tools: Gemini-powered translations for multiple languages using simple files or Sheets, temporary subscription access after failed payments while retrying transactions, and even a way to build Android apps using text prompts in Google AI Studio.