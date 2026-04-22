Google unveils Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next 2026 Technology Apr 22, 2026

At its big Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas, Google rolled out some major updates for businesses.

The spotlight is on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which lets companies build and manage their own AI agents using Google's trusted data and security.

With access to more than 200 AI models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro, businesses have more ways than ever to put AI to work.