Google unveils Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next 2026
At its big Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas, Google rolled out some major updates for businesses.
The spotlight is on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which lets companies build and manage their own AI agents using Google's trusted data and security.
With access to more than 200 AI models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro, businesses have more ways than ever to put AI to work.
Google unveils TPU 8t and 8i
Google also showed off its new TPU 8t and TPU 8i chips, designed to make training AI models faster on its supercomputers (so projects are done more quickly).
On top of that, there's a fresh Agentic Data Cloud for real-time data management and upgraded cybersecurity tools powered by Wiz, all aimed at keeping business data safer while pushing the boundaries of what AI can do.