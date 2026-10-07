Google unveils Gemini Enterprise agent platform with over 200 models
Google just rolled out a major update to its Gemini Enterprise platform at Cloud Next 2026.
The new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform builds on Vertex AI, letting developers manage AI agents more easily with more than 200 models (think Gemini 3.1 Pro and Nano Banana 2).
It's all about making AI agent creation, tuning, and integration smoother and way more secure.
Gemini Enterprise adds cryptographic agent IDs
The platform now gives every AI agent a unique cryptographic ID for extra security, thanks to the new Agent Identity feature.
Developers can also put their agents through serious testing with Agent Simulation before launching them (no coding skills needed if you use Agent Studio).
Plus, the Agentic Data Cloud lets you instantly query data without moving it out of AWS or Azure, and Workspace Intelligence helps automate stuff like slide-making or project prep inside Google Workspace apps.
Basically, smarter tools so teams can get more done with less hassle.