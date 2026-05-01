Google unveils Gemini intelligence, Android AI that handles multi-step tasks

Gemini brings Rambler, autofill and widgets

Gemini isn't stopping there. Gboard is getting Rambler, which makes voice-to-text smoother by cutting out ums and fixing speech mistakes.

Chrome Autofill will now use Personal Intelligence to pull info from Gmail and fill out forms automatically.

Plus, the new "Create My Widget" feature lets you build custom widgets for things like meal planning or weather checks.

Expect Gemini to hit Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones first this summer, with watches, cars, glasses, and laptops coming later in the year.