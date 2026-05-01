Google unveils Gemini intelligence, Android AI that handles multi-step tasks
Google just unveiled Gemini Intelligence at I/O 2026, a smart new AI baked right into Android.
Unlike older tools, Gemini can handle multi-step tasks across your apps by understanding what's on your screen.
So, you could turn a grocery list into a shopping cart or delivery, or use a brochure photo to find a relevant tour.
It keeps you in control by sending notifications before making big moves.
Gemini brings Rambler, autofill and widgets
Gemini isn't stopping there. Gboard is getting Rambler, which makes voice-to-text smoother by cutting out ums and fixing speech mistakes.
Chrome Autofill will now use Personal Intelligence to pull info from Gmail and fill out forms automatically.
Plus, the new "Create My Widget" feature lets you build custom widgets for things like meal planning or weather checks.
Expect Gemini to hit Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones first this summer, with watches, cars, glasses, and laptops coming later in the year.