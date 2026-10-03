Google unveils Gemini intelligence at I/O 2026, supercharging Android phones
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Intelligence at I/O 2026, a new AI feature that basically turns your Android phone into a supercharged personal assistant.
Now, you can do things like find a relevant tour on Expedia or turn lists into a shopping cart straight from your screen, no app-hopping needed.
Gemini adds Gboard Rambler and Autofill
Gemini brings upgrades like Rambler in Gboard for smoother voice-to-text (even if you're switching languages mid-sentence), smarter Chrome Autofill that pulls info from your Google apps, and a Create My Widget tool so you can build custom widgets with AI.
The rollout starts this summer on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with more devices joining later in the year.