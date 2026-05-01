Google unveils Gemini intelligence for Android to automate everyday tasks

Gemini reads screen and photo content

Gemini can pull info from your screen or photos (like turning notes into grocery lists or using information from posters or banners), and keeps you updated with Live Notifications so you know what's happening.

Gboard is also getting upgrades: "Rambler" cleans up speech-to-text and supports Spanglish, while "Create My Widget" lets you build custom widgets for things like countdowns or meal plans.

Google says security is a top priority here, with layered protections and clear consent for any data use.