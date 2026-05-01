Google unveils Gemini intelligence, free updates for Pixel, Samsung phones

Chrome, Gboard and Quick Share updates

Gemini also brings smarter Chrome browsing and Gboard can now turn your speech into clear sentences—even switching languages mid-sentence.

Sharing files is easier too, as Quick Share will soon work with Apple devices via QR codes.

There's a Pause Point to help you take breaks from distracting apps, plus Instagram gets new HDR video tools.

Android Auto gets smoother navigation, while Pixel phones score fun 3-D emojis.

And heads up: Google teased new laptops coming later this year.