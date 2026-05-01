Google unveils Gemini intelligence, free updates for Pixel, Samsung phones
Google just dropped a bunch of new features at its Android Show, with Gemini Intelligence leading the way.
This new AI helps automate everyday stuff (think ordering groceries) with simple prompts.
The best part? These updates are free for high-end Samsung and Pixel phones rolling out over the next year.
Chrome, Gboard and Quick Share updates
Gemini also brings smarter Chrome browsing and Gboard can now turn your speech into clear sentences—even switching languages mid-sentence.
Sharing files is easier too, as Quick Share will soon work with Apple devices via QR codes.
There's a Pause Point to help you take breaks from distracting apps, plus Instagram gets new HDR video tools.
Android Auto gets smoother navigation, while Pixel phones score fun 3-D emojis.
And heads up: Google teased new laptops coming later this year.