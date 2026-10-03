Google unveils Gemini intelligence to make Android phones more helpful
Google just introduced Gemini Intelligence, a new AI assistant that makes Android phones way more helpful.
Announced at Google I/O 2026, Gemini can handle multi-step tasks across different apps: no more jumping back and forth.
It understands what's on your screen and can do things like turn a grocery list in your notes into a delivery or use your photos to find a relevant tour.
Gemini powers up upgrades across Google apps
Gemini is also powering cool upgrades in Google apps.
Chrome's Autofill now pulls your info from other Google apps to fill forms faster.
Gboard gets a real-time speech-to-text tool called Rambler that understands how you actually talk.
Plus, Create My Widget uses AI to help you build custom widgets fast.
The rollout starts this summer for the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with support for watches and laptops coming later this year.