Google unveils Gemini 'Neural expressive' redesign, 3.5 flash at I/O Technology May 20, 2026

Google just dropped big updates for its Gemini app at the I/O conference today, showing off a bold "Neural Expressive" redesign and rolling out new features like Gemini Spark next week for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, and Daily Brief today in the US.

With over 900 million monthly users, the real star is Gemini 3.5 Flash: it's faster, smarter, and handles coding, agentic, and multimodal tasks way better, all while costing less.