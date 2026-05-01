Google unveils Gemini 'Neural expressive' redesign, 3.5 flash at I/O
Google just dropped big updates for its Gemini app at the I/O conference today, showing off a bold "Neural Expressive" redesign and rolling out new features like Gemini Spark next week for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, and Daily Brief today in the US.
With over 900 million monthly users, the real star is Gemini 3.5 Flash: it's faster, smarter, and handles coding, agentic, and multimodal tasks way better, all while costing less.
Livelier interface plus 4x faster flash
Gemini now sports fluid animations, eye-catching typography, gradient backgrounds, and responses that look more lively.
The interface is easier to use thanks to a revamped prompt box and tool menu across Android, iOS, and the web.
Plus, Gemini 3.5 Flash delivers output 4x faster than other frontier models in terms of output tokens per second, crushing benchmarks in coding, agentic, and multimodal benchmarks, and is available starting today on the app, Google Search, or APIs.