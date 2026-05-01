Google unveils Gemini Omni AI that edits videos via chat

Google's Omni Flash rolls out globally

Gemini Omni keeps your scenes smooth and realistic thanks to context and physics awareness. It lets you mix sketches, clips, prompts, and audio in one workflow.

To keep things safe, it uses SynthID watermarking so you know what's AI-made.

The Flash version is rolling out globally this week for Google AI Pro and Ultra users, and YouTube Shorts and YouTube Create users for free! Enterprise access via API is coming soon.